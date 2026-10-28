‘Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ Gets New Gameplay Trailer and Official Release Date

After thirty years in the tomb raiding business, Lara Croft is set to return soon in the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. While her next adventure isn’t quite as soon as players might have hoped, a new preview trailer revealed at the TR30 event, showcasing the gameplay audiences can expect next year.

Now slated for release on February 12, 2027, as confirmed by the new teaser trailer,Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a remake of the first Tomb Raider game released in 1996. This will be the second time Lara Croft’s debut will receive the remake treatment, following Tomb Raider: Anniversary in 2007. Anniversary tied into Tomb Raider: Legend, released in 2006, and served as part of the Legend trilogy, which culminated in Tomb Raider: Underworld.

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The new teaser trailer was released at the TR30 event – also known as Tomb Raider Day – in Derby, England, alongside a massive celebration taking place at MCM London. It begins with a sweeping shot of Lara climbing a cliff face as casually as most people take a flight of stairs, an activity Tomb Raider fans will be familiar with watching her do. Following shots of beautiful, remote ruins, players are treated to what look to be a mix of gameplay and cutscene clips.

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‘Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ Just Got a New Trailer, and Fans Have a Lot to Look Forward To

The gameplay looks like it’s going to be just what the doctor ordered, provided the prognosis was needing a traditional Tomb Raider fix. This new footage sees Lara pushing a boulder roughly the size of a baby elephant, following a groove in the floor, undoubtedly in pursuit of solving a puzzle. Players also catch a glimpse of her famous acrobatics, including flipping on bars protruding from the wall, executing flips in the middle of gunfights, and diving into pools of water.

There are also teases of combat beyond Lara’s dueling pistols. The trailer offers glimpses of her fighting against other people, along with a leopard. Both of these enemies would be bad enough, but the Legacy of Atlantis trailer also showcases the famous cat mummies, friendly creatures also featured in the original 1996 game and Legend.

The end of the trailer shows that Legacy of Atlantis will be released in three editions, including Deluxe and Collector’s editions. If gamers pre-order any edition, they will receive Lara’s Survivor outfit from the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot series. Players who grab the Deluxe or Collector’s editions will get 48-hour early access before the February 12 release date.

While the delay until next year is definitely disappointing, it looks like Tomb Raider fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Lara’s next escapade.