Noisey Presents: Tombs, Dälek, Couch Slut and Yellow Eyes at Northside Festival on June 9

This year’s Northside Festival will run June 6-12 at venues across the great borough of Brooklyn, focusing heavily on its northern quarter. As well as booking big names like Brian Wilson (who’ll be playing the Beach Boys classic Pet Sounds in its entirety), Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst, and Wolf Parade, Northside has made lots of room for smaller, weirder, more outre artists as well. That’s where we come in!

With help from Saint Vitus head honcho David Castillo, I’ve put together a pretty fucking sweet lineup of heavy, dark, aggressive music for our official showcase. On June 9, Tombs, Dälek, Couch Slut, and Yellow Eyes will tear it up in front of friends, ticketholders (buy yours here for 12 bucks) and Northside badgeholders (cop one of those here) at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar.

As per my status as Noisey’s resident metalhead, the evening’s offerings lie firmly in that realm, but experimental hip-hop outfit Dälek’s new album Asphalt for Eden is so ominous and crushing that I couldn’t resist inviting them to take part. It was released by a metal labe, Profound Lore, so it’s close enough!

Tombs, on the other hand, are dyed-in-the-wool extreme metal. Their newest album, All Empires Fall, is a tour-de-force of black metal, goth, and post-punk, and has elevated an already exemplary band even further. It makes for a perfect complement to Yellow Eyes‘ searing, next-level black metal, and Couch Slut’s wildly abrasive, noisy hardcore. Together, they’ll rend your flesh from your bones (or at the very least, send shivers down your spine). Bring earplugs.

See you down the front!