These Wardrobe Essentials Make Transitioning to Fall Less Frustrating

If, like me, you live in a part of the world where the seasons take on manic unpredictability, you know how maddening the summer-to-fall transition can be. How is one expected to put together any reasonable outfit when the week has a low of 44 and a high of 82? Unless you plan to channel your inner diva and go through several costume changes per day, building up a layerable capsule wardrobe is a must—and Tommy Hilfiger essentials will help.

Every capsule wardrobe outfit needs a base layer: some neutral, unassuming shirt to act as your blank canvas. Tommy Hilfiger’s classic Oxford shirts are made for the task. They’re classic enough to stand on their own, but they’re bonafide layering wizards. You can throw one open and unbuttoned over a t-shirt, or pull a crewneck sweater over it when the cold creeps in.

One of the best things about a classic fall wardrobe is that no one can think you’re lazy if you’re in sweatpants. That nippy chill in the air is basically a permission slip for covering your whole body in fleecy goodness. That’s why we love Tommy Hilfiger’s Women’s Relaxed Fit Sweatpants. They’re soft and comfortable, and have a smooth silhouette that elevates the typical sweatpants look to something more fashionable. For the dudes, there’s Tommy’s Slim Fit Joggers.

Most important, though, is having the right fall jacket for that yearly window when you need more than a hoodie but less than your winter puffer: something that will keep you warm and dry, and looking ‘grammable for the inevitable apple-picking and pumpkin-patching photo ops your significant other will drag you to. Our top picks are the women’s Hilfiger Yacht Jacket (who doesn’t want to manifest more yachting in their lives?) and the men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Bomber. Both help keep in the warmth without bulking up your look.