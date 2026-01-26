Tomodachi Life Direct Announced – Start Time & How to Watch

Nintendo has announced that a Tomodachi Life Living the Dream Direct will happen this month. The upcoming showcase should reveal the life-sim game’s release date and new features. Here is how to watch the January Nintendo Direct.

When Is the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Originally announced in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, there is still a lot we don’t know about Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Outside of a short trailer, not much has actually been revealed about the sequel to the quirky Nintendo 3DS title. However, all of that is about to change, as a Nintendo Direct showcase has just been announced.

Videos by VICE

According to Nintendo, the Tomodachi Life Direct will happen on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The showcase was silently announced through the Nintendo Today app. Seriously, if you don’t have it installed yet, you should! For your convenience, though, we are going to list when the January Nintendo Direct goes live in every region in a table below:

Screenshot: Nintendo

Tomodachi Life Direct Start Times (January 2026)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM January 29 North America (ET) 9:00 AM January 29 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:00 PM January 29 Europe (CET) 3:00 PM January 29 Japan (JST) 11:00 PM January 29 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM January 29 Australia (AEDT)* 1:00 AM January 30

How to Watch the Tomodachi Life Direct

Screenshot: Nintendo

Like all Nintendo showcases, the official YouTube channel will host a livestream. To watch the Tomodachi Life Direct, you just need to click the video at one of the times listed above to catch it live. If you miss out on the broadcast, there is no need to fret.

Nintendo instantly archives their Direct showcases. Basically, the same video link will automatically convert to an upload you can watch anytime. For your convenience, we have embedded the Tomodachi Life Direct stream below. Just refresh the page when the event goes live and you will be good to go!

Play video

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Tomodachi Life Living the Dream release date is set for Q2 2026, which is July 1 to September 30. At the time of writing, we only have a general launch window. However, the upcoming Tomodachi Life Direct is likely to reveal its final release date. After all, the game is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch 2 in just a few months.

Unfortunately, not much more is known about the January Nintendo Direct. The Nintendo Today app didn’t even give a description of what will be talked about in the stream, just the date and time for the showcase. Still, as someone who is a massive fan of the original 3DS Tomodachi Life, the hype for this Direct is off the charts!