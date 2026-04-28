Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Is Invading Another Nintendo Switch Title

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is live now and the game has already attracted a ton of players to its bizarre and hilarious island of social simulation. The game’s popularity is spilling over into other Nintendo titles with a new crossover event for another Nintendo Switch game.

Unlock the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Theme in Tetris 99

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream released on April 16 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 and the game seems to have immediately connected with gamers. Following Pokemon Pokopia, it seems like Tomodachi Life’s release is delivering back-to-back surprise hits for Nintendo this year. To help celebrate the game’s release, Tetris 99 is offering a special chance to unlock a unique theme.

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Tetris 99 players who are interested in unlocking the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream theme will need to participate in the upcoming special cup event. The Tetris 99 53rd MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 12 a.m. PT on May 1 to 11:59 p.m. PT on May 4.

To participate, gamers need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member and play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. They’ll earn event points based on their placement in each match.

Once a player has accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game. The theme can be previewed in the trailer and is likely to be a pretty popular one giving the current hype surrounding Tomodachi Life.

That should be everything Nintendo Switch owners need to know to unlock the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream theme early this May. There’s a very limited time window to participate and earn the reward, so be sure to jump in between May 1 and May 4.

Tetris 99 players who aren’t familiar with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream might want to check the game out to see what all the buzz is about.

“Absurd situations await as you populate your island with Mii characters based on yourself, family, friends, or original creations. Get to know them, design a world for them to explore, and watch them come to life in the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game.”

Check back in the near future for more news and updates on Tetris 99 and Tomodachi Life.

Tetris 99 and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are both available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.