Tomorrow The Rain Will Fall Upward’s New Album Features Members of HTRK and These Immortal Souls

Wreck His Days, the second release for Tomorrow The Rain Will Fall Upwards arrives with murky mystery and anonymity. We know that if features Conrad Standish, HTRK’s Jonnine Standish and Genevieve McGuckin of These Immortal Souls, but beyond that there is little info as to who else is behind the project. Is it a collective, a collaboration, a cell?

Following a 10” released back in 2014 (which had people confused as to what speed to play it), Wreck His Days is due for release in August on Blackest Ever Black, a Berlin label known for its dark techno.

Videos by VICE

The label compares Wreck His Days with This Mortal Coil and Massive Attack, and calls it an “overtly poiticized album, with a frank endorsement of socialist values, a dedication to women who have fought oppression throughout history, references to the Spanish Civil War and the UK Miners’ Strike, and an overarching belief in the international ideal.”

Featuring a painting by fellow Blackest Ever Black artist Carla dal Forno, the album is dedicated to murdered British MP Jo Cox, and “all women throughout history who fought against hate and dedicated their lives to making a better world.”

Listen to the astral psychedelia of “…And I Tried So Hard”, that sounds like something Arthur Russell could have cooked up.

‘Wreck His Days’ tracklist:

1. Wreck His Days

2. Ghost From The Coast

3. Reverberasia

4. …And I Tried So Hard

5. I Beat As I Sleep As I Dream

6. Ay Carmela

7. Rosa / Kollontai

‘Wreck His Days’ will be available Aug 20 through Blackest Ever Black.