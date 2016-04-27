Here Are the Weirdest Tattoos We Saw at Tomorrowland Brazil 2016

It’s rare to find yourself at Tomorrowland Brazil in Sao Paulo and not gaze upon a raver adorned with some wild tattoos—be they tribal designs, dragons, koi, flowers, or religious symbols. Last year, our pals at THUMP Brazil spotlighted the most awe-inspiring body ink they encountered at the sprawling event in the Maeda Park. Local photographers Rodrigo Zaim and Lucas Jacinto returned from last week’s edition with an intimate (maybe too intimate?) look into the event’s sea of 150,000 dancers. The cross-section of below tattoo diversity ranges from the beautiful, to the delicate, symbolic, intricate and eccentric. Here we go.

First 40 images by Lucas Jacinto, all others by Rodrigo Zaim/R.U.A Photo Collective