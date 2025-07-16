Tomorrowland Music Fest Mainstage Burns to Ground Days Before Opening

The Tomorrowland music fest mainstage is scheduled to be held in Belgium in just two days’ time, but the event’s main stage just erupted into flames.

On social media, footage has gone viral showing the structure completely on fire and engulfed by smoke. According to reports, a number of first responders are on scene, and local authorities are urging nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut due to the heavy smoke. It’s also reported that roughly 1,000 staff members were on site at the time of the blaze, but no injuries have been reported.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, organizers stated: “Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

“We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors,” the statement added. “All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.”

The statement concluded, “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Emergency services remain on site at this time, according to VRT NWS, and police spokesperson Joris Van Camp stated that officials are “given maximum space to do their work. People’s safety is our top priority. We advise people experiencing odor nuisance to close their windows and doors and stay out of the smoke.”

Tomorrowland is set to be held in Boom, Belgium acorss the weekends of July 19-20 and July 25-27. The event draws almost 400,000 visitors annually, and was set to welcome over 70,000 attendees this Friday.

Some of the headline performers included in the lineup are French DJ David Guetta, Belgian DJ Charlotte De Witte, and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. At this time, it’s unclear if the festival will continue as planned.