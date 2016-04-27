Tomorrows Tulips Premiere Their Grimy Video for “Walk Away”



Photo via Tomorrows Tulips

Hey pal, how are you doing? Are you having a rough week? We know—it’s only Wednesday, and you’re probably exhausted by the fact that you had to get up again this morning and go to class / work / whatever life event you had to do today. Maybe it was gloomy for you like it was for us in New York, which made movement even harder. Ugh. Life, man. Sometimes, it’s just hard as shit. But hey, at least there’s music to heal your pain. Or at least match however the hell you feel. Below, California’s Tomorrows Tulips are premiering their new video for “Walk Away,” a quiet, introspective track that kind of circles the bullshit we find ourselves dealing with every day. The video is equally as simple, featuring the band performing in what appears to be a black room, wearing sunglasses, expressionless, working through some monotony. It’s a lovely song, and one we can’t really turn off because it sounds so good but probably should because it’s making us a little depressed.

Watch “Walk Away” below. The track is off of their EP iNdy rock royalty comb on Burger Records, which you can order here.

Catch Tomorrows Tulips on tour:

13 May Hamburg, Germany, – Molotow

14 May Aarhus, Denmark – Pop Revo

15 May Malmö, Sweden – Grand

16 May Göteborg, Sweden – TBA

17 May Copenhagen, Denmark – TBA

18 May Breda, Holland – Electron

19 May London, UK – Shacklewell Arms

20 May Brighton, UK -TBA

21 May Gent, Belgium – In De Ruimte

22 May Amsterdam, Holland – De Nieuwe Anita

23 May Rennes, France – Le Marquis de Sade

24 May Nantes, France – Le Chien Stupide

25 May Paris, France – Espace B

26 May Basel, Switzerland – Kaschemme

27 May Rorschach, Switzerland – Treppenhaus

29 May Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse

30 May Vienna, Austria – Szene

31 May Prague, Czech Republic – TBA

1 June Leipzig, Germany – TBA

2 June Berlin, Germany – Antje Öklesund