TomorrowWorld May Not Happen in 2016 Because of SFX Bankruptcy

The news of EDM conglomerate SFX Entertainment‘s filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, sent a shockwave through the dance music world, and we may only just be starting to see the full effects.

Music festival and promotions companies make up a significant portion of SFX Entertainment’s business assets. Among the biggest is Dutch company ID&T, which is responsible for events including Mysteryland, Sensation, and Tomorrowland.

That last festival normally does three international editions: one in its homeland of Belgium, another in Brazil, and a third in North America called TomorrowWorld. Yesterday, a spokesperson for Tomorrowland, Debby Wilmsen, made a statement in which she stated that the future of the event is uncertain.

Speaking with publication Georgia Unfiltered, Wilmsen said that the Belgian and Brazilian festivals will go on as planned, but “in light of the present situation, no concrete plans have yet been made for TomorrowWorld 2016.” She added: “We are currently exploring all possibilities. Tomorrowland has always worked from a long-term philosophy and in this context, all options are being considered to ensure that, like in Belgium and Brazil, the festival will have a bright future in the United States as well.”

