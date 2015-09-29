TomorrowWorld Releases Statement After Its Disastrous Weekend

The dust has begun to settle and the mud has begun to harden after a difficult weekend for all involved in the debacle in the Chattahoochee Hills that’s been dubbed “The Disaster Down South.” TomorrowWorld was all-but cancelled on the third day after thousands of revelers were left stranded in the rain and sleeping in the mud outside the festival grounds.

Now, representatives from TommorowWorld have released a statement to fans and onlookers alike. Delivered directly to THUMP by ID&T officials, the statement reads:

Videos by VICE

Friends,



We understand and hear your frustrations and disappointments in the developments at TomorrowWorld over the last weekend.



Our only goal was to create together with you the best weekend of the year, and we are heartbroken that we were not able to provide some of our precious fans with the full TomorrowWorld experience, which includes the complete journey to and from the festival.



The combination of your positive energy and our hard work did not shine through and we completely understand your dissatisfaction. TomorrowWorld was also let down by a number of external factors which did not allow us to provide you with the full experience you deserve. We realize we can’t turn back time and make it perfect, but for those who wish to, we are here to communicate directly and listen to all your personal stories, frustrations and questions.



welisten@tomorrowworld.com



You are the true People of Tomorrow and deserve all the respect in the world. As a part of this, the refund policy is active here:



http://www.tomorrowworld.com/refund-policy



With Love,

TomorrowWorld

If you have anything in particular to communicate to the folks at TomorrowWorld, the e-mail address is above. Further developments will be reported as they arise.

