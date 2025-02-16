Toni Storm Makes History at AEW Grand Slam: Australia

For her next act, “Timeless” Toni Storm became a four-time AEW Women’s Champion at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Storm faced her former protege Mariah May in her homecoming, finally defeating May once and for all. May won the championship back in August from Storm at AEW All In: London. While she’s held onto the title since Storm went through a transformative period — or so we thought.

Videos by VICE

At first, she claimed she’d retired from professional wrestling, then she reappeared with a case of amnesia. She couldn’t recall the last two years of her career, which means she had no idea May had turned her back on her. That didn’t last long, though — it was all a roost. Storm blindsided May and earned a title shot for AEW Grand Slam.

Toni Storm Reclaims AEW Women’s World Championship

Despite the show airing on tape delay around the world, seeing Storm make history made up for it. Storm and May’s in-ring chemistry was displayed as May tried to put her challenger away several times. Ultimately, it was Storm who took advantage of her predictability. Instead of hitting her with her “Storm Zero” finisher, she used a classic roll-up pin. Given the strange finish for a huge title match, it probably doesn’t spell the end of things between these two rivals.

Storm’s win marks her third AEW Women’s Championship win, which sets a record for the company. It was the only title change of the night and most expected. Additionally, AEW announced that in 2026 they will return to Australia.

While they didn’t say what the return would be for, AEW Grand Slam: Australia performed relatively well. WrestleTix reported roughly 11,000 tickets sold in the Brisbane Entertainment Centre which has a capacity of about 13,000. WON’s Dave Meltzer reports on the latest Observer that the gate is the third-highest AEW show in its five-year history, surpassing Forbidden Door 2023.