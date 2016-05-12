Catch All New Episodes of ‘HUANG’S WORLD’ and ‘King of the Road’ Tonight on VICELAND

If you haven’t already heard, we recently launched our very own TV channel called VICELAND, packed with shows that tell exciting stories from all over the world.

Tonight on the new episode of our food and travel show HUANG’S WORLD, Eddie travels along the border of Mexico to explore the cultural and culinary exchange between a developing country and a first world super power.





Then, on the latest episode from King of the Road, our show following Thrasher magazine’s epic cross-country skateboarding competition, things get interesting when the teams face challenges like going shirtless for five days, drinking their own piss, and attempting to make out with as many people as possible, for points of course.

Watch HUANG’S WORLD tonight at 10PM and King of the Road at 11PM on VICELAND.