Make This Classic Fondue and All Your Cheesy Dreams Will Come True

There are few foods out there that aren’t made infinitely more delicious with the addition of cheese—and what better way to go big or go home than to melt that cheese down and take your favorite food items for a swim through its rich, milky depths?

Tonight, why not get retro and bust out that fondue pot your mom gave you? It’s likely shoved into the forgotten depths of your apartment, still occupying its box—and that’s a damn shame. After all, fondue is delicious, everyone loves it, and, once you’ve grated the cheese, it takes just minutes to melt into a silky, salty, creamy pool (with a nice kick provided by a cup and a half of white wine), awaiting all the dipping accoutrements you could dream of.

MAKE IT: Classic Fondue

Go ahead and liberate that crockery from its ’70s packaging, and, while you’re at it, cube some bread, slice up some sausages, heck, even heat up a tray of frozen taquitos: pretty much anything goes here.

Then pick up the phone and invite your friends over. No one wants to miss out on some impromptu Friday night fondue.