Happy Monday! We hope you enjoyed the holidays and are ready for the new year this week. If you’re still in celebration mode, don’t worry: the moon has your back energy-wise.

Today, the moon is in the waxing gibbous phase, a momentous and motivational stage of the lunar cycle. With the new year on the horizon, we all can benefit from the waxing gibbous’s anticipatory energy.

Right now, the moon has around 72% illumination from the sun. During this phase, the moon will continue to gain more light until it appears full in the sky.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: December 29, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Taurus, a stable, sensual sign. The moon currently has around 71% illumination from the sun, appearing like a semicircle in the sky.

According to Moongiant, “On December 29, the moon is 9.48 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. This phase occurs just after the first quarter moon and just before the full moon, marking a period of anticipation and momentum.

According to NASA, during the waxing gibbous moon, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the earth sign of Taurus, a grounded, pleasure-seeking sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon symbolizes momentum, progress, and anticipation. Many view it as the final push toward your goals/manifestations. Right now, it might not seem like things are working in your favor. However, all it takes is discipline and persistence through hard times to finally reap your rewards.

During this phase, keep hustling toward your dreams. You will likely still feel energized and inspired, yet eager to shift your approach or make the necessary refinements to your original plan. Don’t let pride get in the way—stay on track and trust the outcome.