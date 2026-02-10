Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 10, 2026

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Today, we have officially moved into the waning crescent moon phase, aka the last phase of the lunar cycle. This phase occurs when the moon loses nearly all its illumination from the sun, dropping to almost 0%, which is when we reach the new moon.

Right now, the moon is around 39% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tongiht’s Moon Phase: February 10, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, a philosophical, spontaneous fire sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 10, the moon is 23.22 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of all eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this week-long phase, the moon drops from around 50% illumination to around 0% illumination from the sun. It occurs between the last quarter moon and the new moon, gently wrapping up the current lunar cycle before a new one begins again.

As NASA reports, during this phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s last quarter moon occurs in the fire sign of Sagittarius, an adventurous, freedom-seeking sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving an escape or even a solo trip somewhere far away.

According to Astroseek, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the last phase of the lunar cycle, the waning crescent moon is an incredibly spiritual time. This phase symbolizes endings, closure, and acceptance. As you tie up loose knots and prepare for a new cycle ahead, release any disappointments and ground yourself in the present.

The waning crescent moon also symbolizes rest and reflection. Now is the time to recharge before a new lunar cycle. Gift yourself much-needed relaxation.