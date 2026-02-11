Happy Wednesday, aka the middle of the workweek! I hope you’re finding comfort in the fact that we’re inching closer to Friday.

As such, we are also moving deeper into the waning crescent moon phase. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, the waning crescent marks a period of rest and preparation for the next cycle ahead. Right now, the moon is about 30% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 11, 2026

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, a philosophical, spontaneous fire sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 11, the moon is 23.89 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle. For reference, there are eight total phases of the lunar cycle. During this week-long period, the moon drops from around 50% during the last quarter moon to around 0% during the new moon.

As NASA reports, during this phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s last quarter moon occurs in the fire sign of Sagittarius, an adventurous, freedom-seeking sign. During this time, you might feel more inspired and compelled to act toward your dreams.

According to Astroseek, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As noted earlier, the waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle. This week-long period symbolizes rest, relaxation, and reflection. You might find yourself preparing for the new cycle ahead, considering any changes you might want to make in the next cycle. Additionally, some people use this phase as a time to release their insecurities, attachments, or patterns that no longer serve them.