Today, we are still under the waning crescent moon phase, aka the last phase of the lunar cycle. This week-long period is great for rest, self-reflection, and preparation for the cycle ahead. Right now, the moon is about 22% illuminated by the sun.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 12, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, a philosophical, spontaneous fire sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 12, the moon is 24.97 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, which includes eight total phases: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter moon, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter moon, and, finally, waning crescent moon.

During the waning crescent moon, the moon drops from around 50% during the last quarter moon to around 0% during the new moon.

As NASA reports, at this time, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s last quarter moon starts in the fire sign of Sagittarius, an adventurous, freedom-seeking sign.

According to Astroseek, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

However, by the afternoon, the moon will enter Capricorn, shifting into more grounded energy.

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle. As such, it represents closure, reflection, and rest. Many spiritual individuals and ancient cultures view this time as a necessary pause to prepare for the next lunar cycle. Right now, let go of control and release anything that isn’t serving you, so you can make room for what does.