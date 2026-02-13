Happy Friday—and Happy Valentine’s Day weekend! No matter how you’re spending it, I hope you carve out some time for yourself and enjoy the precious moments life has to offer.

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon, which is the last phase of the lunar cycle, marking a period of closure, rest, and reflection. Right now, the moon is about 14% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 13, 2026

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Capricorn, a grounded, hardworking earth sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 13, the moon is 25.88 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of eight phases of the lunar cycle. The week-long period occurs just after the last quarter moon and just before the new moon (and a new cycle altogether).

During this time, the moon loses illumination from the sun each day, dropping from around 50% during the last quarter moon to around 0% during the new moon.

As NASA reports, at this time, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn

Today’s last quarter moon starts in the earth sign of Capricorn, an ambitious, responsible sign. In fact, Capricorns are often referred to as the “father of the zodiac.”

According to Astroseek, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you. Do not seek approval from the outside; it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the last phase of the lunar cycle, the waning crescent moon is a particularly symbolic phase, marking a period of closure. It represents rest, reflection, and preparation for the new cycle ahead. During this time, it’s important to surrender your control and loosen your grip, putting trust into yourself and the universe, God, or whatever (if any) higher power you believe in.