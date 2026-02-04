Happy Wednesday, all!

As we venture more deeply into the week, the moon ventures closer to the last quarter of the lunar phase. However, we are still in the waning gibbous. The moon is currently 91 percent illuminated by the sun.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 4, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Virgo, a hardworking, detail-oriented earth sign.

“On February 4, the moon is 17.65 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases,” Moongiant says.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the full moon. It lasts for about a week, when the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun. During this time, the moon appears to “shrink” in size, dropping from 100 percent illumination during the full moon to 50 percent during the last quarter moon.

“As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night,” NASA reports.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the earth sign of Virgo, an analytical, organized sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving structure.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organise everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon is a highly symbolic phase of the lunar cycle. This week-long period represents release and surrender. During the full moon, you might have realized certain plans weren’t unraveling the way you’d hoped. Now is the time to let go of what you thought would be and embrace what currently is. You are exactly where you’re meant to be.

Additionally, it’s the perfect opportunity for introspection. Get quiet with yourself, sitting in silence and solitude, and allow space for self-reflection.