Happy Wednesday!

As we move closer to the weekend, we venture toward the end of the lunar cycle. Today, we are in the waning crescent moon phase, the last of the cycle. The moon currently has 15% illumination from the sun, appearing like a glowing crescent from our view here on Earth.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 14, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, an adventurous, spontaneous sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 14, the moon is 25.82 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

We are just under four days away from the new moon and a new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, marking a period of rest and introspection. During this week-long phase, the moon’s illumination from the sun drops from 50% (on the last quarter moon) to 0% (on the new moon).

According to NASA, right now, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waning crescent moon occurs in the fire sign of Sagittarius, an optimistic, freedom-seeking sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Sagittarius, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is a powerful time for restoration and preparation. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, it marks completion and surrender. During this phase, practice loosening your grip and accepting where you are in life. Don’t fight any changes or hold too tightly to any of your relationships or material items. What is meant for you will remain.

The waning crescent moon symbolizes deep rest, reflection, and release. Make sure you’re getting plenty of sleep, drinking tons of water, and spending time alone to recharge and reconnect with yourself before the new lunar cycle this weekend.