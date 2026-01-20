Happy Tuesday! As we settle into a new week, we are also settling into a new lunar cycle.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon, and we are barely two days into this fresh cycle. The sun is currently illuminating only 4% of the Earth-facing side of the moon, though it’s gaining more light by the day.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 20, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aquarius, aka the “rebel of the zodiac.”

According to Moongiant, “On January 20, the moon is 1.83 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs directly after the new moon and before the first quarter moon. During this week-long phase, the moon goes from around 0% illumination to around 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is still in the air sign of Aquarius, a philosophical, humanitarian sign.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon, the waxing crescent moon represents a fresh start and a clean slate. Many people use this week-long period as a time for planning, setting intentions, and visualizing their desires. A prime time for “manifestation,” it’s also the ideal opportunity to act on your goals and work toward your dreams.

The waxing crescent phase symbolizes growth, renewal, and potential, reminding us that it’s never too late to start over—or just start at all.