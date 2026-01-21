Happy Wednesday! We’re already nearly halfway through the workweek, and the moon is still sitting pretty in its waxing crescent phase.

Today’s moon has around 9% illumination from the sun, gaining more each day. It appears like a small sliver of light in the sky, almost like the tip of a fingernail.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 21, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Pisces, a water sign known for its sensitivity and creativity.

According to Moongiant, “On January 21, the moon is 2.81 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

According to NASA, the waxing crescent moon phase “occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet.” This is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle, directly following the new moon. The week-long phase marks the period before the first quarter moon (when the moon reaches 50% illumination).

“It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view,” NASA reports. “Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces

Today’s waxing crescent moon is still in the water sign of Pisces, a compassionate, dreamy, mystical sign.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon carries deep spiritual symbolism, representing a fresh start. This week-long phase marks the perfect time to plant seeds, set intentions, and begin hustling toward your desires. Many spiritual individuals like to “manifest” during the waxing crescent, viewing the increase of light as a sign of hope and momentum. Get clear on your values, goals, and dreams during this phase, and you might be shocked by the opportunities that come knocking. Don’t be afraid to say “yes,” as this is the perfect time to take risks and make changes. Sometimes, you need to leave your comfort zone to grow.