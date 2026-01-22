Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 22, 2026

Happy Thursday! As we move closer to the weekend, we move deeper into the waxing crescent moon phase.

Today’s moon has around 15% illumination from the sun, appearing like a sliver of light in the sky. During this phase, the moon will continue to gain more illumination until it reaches around 50% by the first quarter moon.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tomight’s Moon Phase: January 22, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Pisces, a water sign known for its compassionate, sensitive nature.

According to Moongiant, “On January 22, the moon is 3.78 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle. This week-long period directly follows the new moon, marking a period of renewal and growth.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a Moon occurs when the illuminated half of the Moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the Moon’s orbit carries the Moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the Moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces

Today’s waxing crescent moon is still in the water sign of Pisces, a dreamy, creative, mystical sign.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes a fresh start, renewal, and growth. As the phase directly following the new moon, it’s believed to bring serendipitous occurrences. You might notice doors opening for you or opportunities landing on your lap during this time. Don’t be afraid to explore your options or take risks. This is the ideal time to experiment and leave your comfort zone for a change.

Additionally, the waxing crescent moon is often associated with hope and resilience, reminding us that we can always start anew. Despite the hardships you’ve endured, you’re still on track. Keep pushing forward.