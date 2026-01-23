Happy Friday! We’ve officially made it to the weekend, and if you’re anywhere near the East Coast of the U.S., well, you might be in for a massive winter storm. In which case, you might not even get a chance to catch the gorgeous waxing crescent moon in all its glory.

But enough about that. Today’s moon has around 24% illumination from the sun. We will remain under the waxing crescent until we reach the first quarter moon, when the sun illuminates 50% of the moon.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 23, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon, starting in Pisces early in the morning but quickly moving into Aries, a fire sign known for its passion and confidence.

According to Moongiant, “On January 23, the moon is 4.84 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon. During this week-long period, the moon gains light from the sun, growing from nearly invisible to half-full.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing crescent moon moves into the fire sign of Aries, a highly bold, somewhat impulsive sign, early in the morning.

According to Astroseek, right now, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon is deeply symbolic. Occurring just after the new moon, it represents new beginnings and hope for brighter days ahead. During this phase, you might feel more energetic or inspired. Channel this energy to create a new path for yourself, allowing opportunities to flow to you.

Spiritually speaking, many people view this phase as a time to follow through on intentions set during the new moon.