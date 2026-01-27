Happy Tuesday!

We’ve officially moved into the next lunar phase: the waxing gibbous moon. This phase occurs directly after the first quarter moon and just before the full moon. During this time, the moon appears to “grow” from 50% illumination to 100% illumination from the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 27, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Taurus, a grounded, pleasure-seeking earth sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 27, the moon is 9.02 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring between the first quarter moon and the full moon. This phase typically lasts for around one week.

According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the Earth sign of Taurus, an ambitious, sensual, and loyal sign.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon is an action-oriented phase of the lunar cycle. This particular phase symbolizes growth and refinement. If things haven’t been working out for you lately, you might consider shifting your approach or making one last final push toward your goals. Whatever the case, now is not the time to surrender—it’s time to persevere.

As the moon appears larger and fuller in the sky each evening, it symbolizes heightened energy and increased efforts. You might find yourself feeling more reflective or introspective, so use your awareness to make the necessary changes to move closer toward your dreams. Follow through on the intentions you set during the new moon.