Happy Thursday!

As the weekend approaches, we are moving deeper into the waxing gibbous moon phase, prepping for the full moon on Sunday.

Right now, the moon’s Earth-facing side is about 87% illuminated by the sun, appearing almost—but not quite!—full.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 29, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Gemini, a social, philosophical air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 29, the moon is 11.27 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the first quarter moon and the full moon. Technically, it’s the last phase before the second half of the lunar cycle, representing momentum, resilience, and growth. During this week-long phase, the moon “grows” from around 50% illumination to 100% illumination.

As NASA reports, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the air sign of Gemini, a particularly intelligent, communicative sign. During this time, you might feel energetically pulled toward adventure and exploration.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon carries deep spiritual symbolism. Occurring just before the full moon, it represents momentum, resilience, discipline, and adaptability. This phase is not for slowing down or surrendering. Rather, it’s meant to inspire and push you further than you believed possible.

Many people use this phase to shift their approach or make any last-minute efforts toward their goals. If you haven’t been following through on the intentions you set during the new moon, now is the time to do so.