Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 5, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon. Right now, the moon is around 93% illumination. Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase.

According to Moongiant, “On January 5, the Moon is 17.29 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last New Moon. It takes 29.53 days for the Moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all 8 Moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the full moon. During this week-long phase, the moon starts to lose illumination from the sun, going from 100% during the full moon to 50% during the last quarter moon.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”