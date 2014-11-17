Tony Hawk Just Ate it Riding the Real-Life Hoverboard

In March, Tony Hawk pissed off the internet by pretending to announce the release of a real life hoverboard, seemingly just in time for the 2015 deadline set by Back to the Future II. Since it turned out to be a hoax, the 46-year-old skating legend earned the ire of YouTube commenters around the world, such as Kid Hidalgo who lamented, “SCREW YOU TONEY HAWK TRYING TO GET ME TO THINK THAT WAS REAL WHAT THE HELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL YOU SUCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK .” Now, it seems Hawk has earned his internet halo back by collaborating with Hendo Hoverboards, whose gravity-defying gear we covered in October, and giving us the real thing.

Hawk went to the Hendo HQ in Los Gatos, CA with The Ride Channel‘s Dave Carnie, where the two shredded non-ferrous metal on the Hendo half pipe. While Hawk looked comfortable on the board, he wasn’t spared from a spill or two—especially when the board seems to spin out of control. Read Carnie’s full report on their skating shenanigans here, or just watch the video above as Hawk atones for his hoax by eating cold, hard copper.

