Tony Khan Explains What Warner Bros. Split Means for AEW

It was recently revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery will undergo a split, which, theoretically, enables each brand to maximize its potential. AEW fans have wondered what exactly this means for the company, which just signed a new multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with WBD last year.

The two brands are Streaming & Studios and Global Networks. The streaming side consists of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, and their film and television libraries. Global Networks will include premier entertainment, sports, and news television brands, including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, among others.

AEW’s Future with Warner Bros.

AEW President Tony Khan is quieting concerns that fans have raised over the last few weeks. “I know that AEW, for both sides of where Warner Bros. is going, we have great relationships with everybody at the top,” Khan told Yahoo Finance (h/t: Fightful). “Both on Global Networks and Streaming & Studios. Mr. Zaslav himself put our deal together. Gunnar (Wiedenfels), who will be running Global Networks, was also very involved in our deal as the CFO.

The two of them and Bruce Campbell really negotiated this deal with AEW and myself and my team. So, on both sides, we’ve got the great relationships and both sides that really love AEW and have come to be great partners with AEW.

Not only did AEW sign a new television rights deal last year, but their flagship weekly program–AEW Dynamite–streams on HBO Max. The move has proven to be a successful strategy for both parties. “So, for us, it’s been a big year in 2025 and now we’re kind of on both sides of that equation. We are a big part of TBS and TNT, the crown jewels of the Global Network side and then we’re also a huge — now — part of Streaming & Studios with AEW streaming every week so it’s exciting.”

