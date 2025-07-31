Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Women’s Tag Titles Haven’t Happened Yet

Tony Khan finally reveals why AEW has not introduced Women’s Tag Team Championship belts. In the early days of AEW, a women’s tag team tournament took place. It appeared they might build titles that WWE had largely abandoned after a strong introduction in 2019. The AEW women’s roster continues to build, but still, there are no tag team titles.

Tony Khan Opens Up About Women’s Tag Titles in AEW

“I have a bunch of people I would like to get involved in a women’s tag team tournament, potentially,” Khan told Iridian Fierro. “There has [sic] been so many injuries in the women’s division. As the person who put together the women’s casino gauntlet, I wish that we had come out of it healthier. A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely.

So we had one match where I lost 25 percent of the roster in one match. So that was pretty hard. I would like to do AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. To have that, I really think we do need to have a healthy division that can maintain these championships, because we haven’t been able to sustain that.”

Mina Shirakawa and Jamie Hayter are just two names on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Thunder Rosa is also reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury after competing in the Gauntlet. She recently confirmed she will be going on a “hiatus” from AEW. As the winner of the women’s Gauntlet, Athena earned a future shot at the Women’s World Championship.

Despite the somewhat disappointing news, Khan reveals that the belts do exist, it’s just a matter of when, not if. “I have the belts. I made the belts. They exist. But I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best, full roster forward.”

