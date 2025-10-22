Tony Khan Reacts to Rumors of One More Edge vs. John Cena Match

Throughout John Cena’s wrestling retirement tour, Bautista and Edge (Adam Copeland) are two wrestlers that repeatedly come up as “one last time” matches. While Bautista has gone full-time in acting, Copeland is still an active wrestler.



Rumors have been flying about his current contract status and whether or not it will be up by the time Cena retires this December. In addition, in their recent matches, they’ve paid tribute to one another.

While on the media rounds, Khan shared his thoughts on Cena, calling him “legendary” and the “utmost professional.”

“John Cena is absolutely a legendary pro wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television because he has so much charisma,” Khan said in an interview with Z100 New York. “He’s also one of the hardest-working people in pro wrestling.

I’ve never actually met John Cena, but I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know who has worked with John Cena has only the very best things to say about him. He’s known for being the utmost professional.”

Edge vs. John Cena: one last time?

Khan divulged whether or not Copeland could have one last match in WWE but he pretty much dodged the question, an answer in itself.

“I hope Adam Copeland has many more matches in AEW. Adam Copeland is a huge part of AEW,” Khan added. “We just had a great AEW All Out [sic] event, and it was great for a lot of people. But in many ways, what should have been a great homecoming for Christian Cage and Adam Copeland was marred by FTR.”

Copeland took time off from AEW as he’s filming the next season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He’s been a major figure across the first two seasons as Ares, the God of War.

