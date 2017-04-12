Tony Romo Cosplayed as a Dallas Maverick

For one day, Tony Romo the football player was Tony Romo the basketball player. The Dallas Mavericks honored the former Cowboys quarterback with a Make-A-Wish-type stunt in the final game of the season Tuesday night, and it was strange and silly Fun for the Whole Family™. Romo was never technically a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but he did get to play one on TV.
The Mavericks took a team photo with Romo, gave him a uniform, put him out there during the pre-game shootaround and lay-up line, and included him in the player intros. But he was never on the roster because the NBA was never going to approve that kind of contract for a whole host of reasons. So cosplaying it was.
Videos by VICE
If Mark Cuban had his way, according to ESPN, not only would Romo have been signed to a contract and added to the official roster, he would have actually played in the game at some point. Dare to dream, Mark, but at least there’s this:
Cuban said the idea for the stunt was sparked by Romo’s friendship with Dirk Nowitzki, and it’s clear the two have a special relationship.
It was a fun night for everyone involved, except for maybe some of the other Mavs players? I don’t know, it seemed kind of awkward at times.
But the fans loved it, because they love Romo. And Romo seemed to have fun, too, although he admitted being a little embarrassed by the whole thing.