Tony Romo Cosplayed as a Dallas Maverick

For one day, Tony Romo the football player was Tony Romo the basketball player. The Dallas Mavericks honored the former Cowboys quarterback with a Make-A-Wish-type stunt in the final game of the season Tuesday night, and it was strange and silly Fun for the Whole Family™. Romo was never technically a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but he did get to play one on TV.

The Mavericks took a team photo with Romo, gave him a uniform, put him out there during the pre-game shootaround and lay-up line, and included him in the player intros. But he was never on the roster because the NBA was never going to approve that kind of contract for a whole host of reasons. So cosplaying it was.

First look at @tonyromo in a Mavs uniform and in the locker room! Make sure you tune in on TXA21 at 7PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/aIdN95zwOr

— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2017

If Mark Cuban had his way, according to ESPN, not only would Romo have been signed to a contract and added to the official roster, he would have actually played in the game at some point. Dare to dream, Mark, but at least there’s this:

Little-known clause in the standard NBA contract: “Player shall not, at any time before or after signing, look like a pirate saying ‘arr.’” Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cuban said the idea for the stunt was sparked by Romo’s friendship with Dirk Nowitzki, and it’s clear the two have a special relationship.

When you touch your good buddy and discover his body is coursing with electricity and you slowly begin to cook yourself. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was a fun night for everyone involved, except for maybe some of the other Mavs players? I don’t know, it seemed kind of awkward at times.

Tony Romo about to sign with the Dallas Mavericks or nah pic.twitter.com/3fo9SSBhjw

— Today’sLoop (@TodaysLoop) April 12, 2017

But the fans loved it, because they love Romo. And Romo seemed to have fun, too, although he admitted being a little embarrassed by the whole thing.

When you still have time to practice your Robert De Niro in ANALYZE THIS impression. Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports