Tony Romo Says Thanks to Cowboys Fans with an Assist from Bob Dylan

Thanks for all the support everyone. pic.twitter.com/RlRS3KAqwb

— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) March 9, 2017

I can’t decide if this is heartwarming and touching, or the cheesiest thing I’ve seen. Tony Romo has not been released or traded yet, but one way or another, he is going to be leaving the Dallas Cowboys. The writing had been on the wall for a while, and Wednesday night reports started pinging around that he had been notified of his impending release once free agency began on Thursday.

Once that eventuality set in, Romo decided to say thank you to the fans in a short video uploaded to social media. In it, Romo, sitting in a mirrored gym, tells fans that their support had not gone unnoticed. In the background Bob Dylan croons “The Times They Are a-Changin’” because the times, you see, are a-changin’.

At the end of the clip, Candice Crawford, Romo’s wife, walks by and says, “Hey, enough with the sad music.” If sadness is a concern, steer clear of the New York Jets, Romos.