Tony Yayo Continues Beef With Memphis Bleek by Scoffing at Idea of Verzuz Battle Against Him

Ever since the Cash Money/No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon 2025, people have wondered about the next battles. There are a variety of different big name options that could go down. Who could T.I. or Lil Wayne face? Would Jay-Z indulge in something like this? 50 Cent? Nas? Could they do singers and songwriters in R&B again? The options are limitless. But one thing is for sure: Tony Yayo believes he could mop the floor with Roc-a-Fella veteran Memphis Bleek.

It certainly doesn’t help that they’ve been going back and forth. Naturally, DJ Vlad wanted to stir the pot a little bit. Recently, he interviewed Yayo and inquired on what a Verzuz would be like between himself and Bleek. This sparks a visceral eye roll and a firm “get the f**k outta here” from Tony Yayo.

Videos by VICE

“I know a lot of n***as look at Yayo as the underdog, but when you hear me on like freestyles and mixtapes — I went to jail for a year and half when shit started to pop, so you know the politics of the game, we was the most hated,” he says. “It’s cool. But n***as know I’ll show up and show out on a Verzuz. C’mon, bro, you can’t be serious. Nah.”

Tony Yayo Scoffs at The Idea of FaCing Memphis Bleek in Verzuz Battle

Ultimately, Yayo looks at himself as a worldwide figure, something he claims Bleek can’t say for himself. With his 2005 hit “So Seductive” and “Pimpin’” from his Thoughts of a Predicate Felon, he feels head and shoulders above Memphis Bleek.

“When you worldwide and can go overseas, it’s different,” Tony Yayo explains. “There’s levels! I’m just keeping it real. So for me, I’m going on my own tours. Germany, Switzerland, Swiss Alps. I’m going to Canada. I’m filling up Toronto, Saskatoon, Thunder Bay, name anywhere in Canada, every club was filled out — selling merch on my own because of the G-Unit brand…What do I have to prove to n***as!?”

This comes on the heels of Memphis Bleek’s slander against Tony Yayo. Bleek similarly scoffs at the idea of him just being a sidekick to his friend Jay-Z. In reality, he says that he doesn’t need Hov to be successful. “I seen something Tony Yayo said, Hov don’t look out for me like 50 look out for him. I just want to clear that up, Hov don’t have to,” Bleek says. “I’m chewing a lot on my own. If Hov look out, I’m telling you, I’ll be up there. So when y’all see me out here, that’s the Blizzo budget. I just want to let n***as know Hov don’t have to.”