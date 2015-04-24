‘Too Many Kings’ Is the Perfect Meta-Meta Parody of Game of Thrones

Get ready for Too Many Cooks to be stuck in your head once again, because you’ll want to watch all 11 minutes of Too Many Kings, the newest take on Adult Swim’s 90s sitcom parody. The large, ever-changing cast of Game of Thrones—and many of their unfortunate fates—were ideal cannon fodder for YouTuber Alex Cohen, who mashed up footage from the HBO series to line up with every surreal twist and turn of the viral hit.

As it turns out, the video’s meta laughs, gore, and horror are at home in Westeros. Too Many Cooks‘ satire of pleasant sitcom intros devolving rapidly into chaos is suited to the layer of civility and politics that obscures the more animalistic behavior that happens behind closed doors, in isolated forests, and at weddings in the Seven Kingdoms.

The most surprising thing about Too Many Kings? That it took six months for someone to finally make it.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Via Indiewire

