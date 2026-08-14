Too Nervous to Ask Someone Out? All You Need Are These 3 Pop Songs To Guarantee a Date

So, here’s the situation. You have a crush on someone and are thinking of asking them out. But every time you try to tell them, you get too nervous and chicken out. The words get stuck, you can’t speak, maybe you start sweating uncontrollably. You’re making a fool of yourself, is what’s happening. But don’t fret, because these three pop songs will do the work for you. Just, maybe work on those social skills in the meantime, huh?

“Take Me Out” by Franz Ferdinand

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Franz Ferdinand released “Take Me Out” on their 2004 self-titled debut, and it became one of their biggest hits. Vocalist Alex Kapranos once described being inspired by a sniper standoff in the war movie Enemy at the Gates, which led to “Take Me Out”. Now you’re wondering how this song could guarantee a date, right?

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Well, that standoff scene called to mind what occurs when two people like each other, but no one wants to make the first move. The stalemate, waiting for the other to do something. And so, we get a song with the lines, “If I move this could die / If eyes move this could die / I want you to take me out”. If you’re stuck in the mindset of “I know I won’t be leaving here with you”, maybe your crush feels the same. You’ll never know until you play “Take Me Out” for them.

“Crush” by Tessa Violet

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Tessa Violet released “Crush” on her 2018 album Bad Ideas. This is a great song for those who like their pop with a little white-girl hip-hop, as the chorus has a great rhythm. Lyrically, “Crush” is everything it says on the tin. You got a crush, and it’s making you a little crazy.

“You make it difficult to not overthink / And when I’m with you I turn all shades of pink,” she sings in the second verse. This song is a bold one if you’re looking to reveal your feelings. Maybe don’t play “Crush” if you’re not totally sure the other person likes you. Especially with the lines, “And yeah it’s true that I’m a little bit intense, right / But can you blame me when you keep me on the fence, like? / And I’ve been waitin’, hopin’ that you’d wanna text, like”.

“I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen

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The award for the best song in this exercise has to go to “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen. Released in 2015 on her third album, the undeniable masterpiece E*MO*TION, “I Really Like You” is another song that does exactly what it says. But it does it in a way that makes it perfect for telling someone you really like them when your own words fail.

The chorus literally does all the work. “I really, really, really, really, really, really like you / And I want you, do you want me? Do you want me too?”. Play this for your crush if you’re too nervous to just ask, and your job is done for you. Jepsen did this once already with “Call Me Maybe” in 2012. But with “I Really Like You”, she took her place in the big leagues.

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