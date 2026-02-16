Tool Drummer Danny Carey Says New Music Is on the Way, As the Band Circles a Possible Vegas Sphere Residency

Tool may have been fairly quiet lately, but they have some big things on the horizon. The legendary prog-metal band is working on new music that could manifest as a new album in 2027, according to Tool drummer Danny Carey. Carey also revealed that they’ve been in talks for a possible residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Carey shared the plans during a Spiral Out interview, saying, “[We’re] working on a lot of new Tool songs right now. Hopefully, 2027, you know, that’s the goal.” After the interviewer noted how “cinematic” Tool’s concerts are, Carey teased the Sphere talks. “Yeah, we’re very much into that,” he said. “We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere ’cause I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys.”

Tool’s last album was 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’

“The preparation is pretty intense to get everything up and everything,” he continued. “It’s a very expensive endeavor, and it takes a while to get into the black. I think [you have to play] a few shows before you make any money.”

Finally, the innovative drummer revealed that he recently toured the Sphere. “Well, I just took a tour of it. I haven’t actually seen a full-on show, but they took [us around the venue] to show it off. It’s incredible, man. I almost got vertigo [just looking around it].”

Tool’s possibly Vegas Sphere plans come after it’s widely been speculated that thrash gods Metallica are also in negotiations for a residency at the state-of-the-art venue.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich first teased the plans during a July 2025 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue,” Ulrich said at the time, per Rolling Stone. “All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it.”

Metallica is also said to be in negotiations for a Las Vegas Sphere residency

“It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit,” Ulrich added. “It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done.”

According to a January 2026 report, sources told The Sun that Metallica is “90 percent” locked in for a residency. “Metallica having a residency at the Sphere is all anyone is talking about,” the source said of how things are going behind the scenes. “Metallica will bring a different feel to a show there.”

At this time, neither Tool nor Metallica has anything on the books. Speaking as someone lucky enough to see them both live and also catch a Sphere concert, I strongly believe they’ll each put on a killer show there. I have zero doubt.