Tool Just Un-Retired Three Deep Cuts Live, Including One They Haven’t Played in 26 Years

Tool surprised fans at their Auckland, New Zealand, show over the weekend with some un-retired deep cut songs. They also played one track that hasn’t been performed live in almost three decades.

Just a handful of songs into their set, Tool played “Disposition” from 2001’s Lateralus, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. This marked their first live performance of the song since 2002, when they played it at a Long Beach, California, show. Then, right after, the band played “H,” from 1996’s Aenima. The last time they played this was that same Long Beach show.

Ultimately, the biggest surprise was “Crawl Away” from 1992’s Undertow. Tool had not performed this song in concert since 1998, more than 25 years ago.

As if all this wasn’t enough, the band’s setlist also included a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Hand of Doom”. Tool previously performed this at the Back to the Beginning tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath earlier this year.

Tool’s full Auckland Concert Set List:

1. “The Grudge”

2. “Fear Inoculum”

3. “Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)”

4. “Rosetta Stoned”

5. “Disposition” (first time since 2002)

6. “H.” (first time since 2002)

7. “Jambi”

8. “Pneuma”

9. “Crawl Away” (first time since 1998)

10. “Vicarious”

11. “Intolerance”

12. “Chocolate Chip Trip”

13. “Hand of Doom” (Black Sabbath cover)

14. “Invincible”

When it comes to Tool’s setlists, drummer Danny Carey previously revealed that frontman Maynard James Keens is the mastermind behind them for a very specific reason. “We pretty much let Maynard decide the setlist,” Carey told Rick Beato in a 2024 interview.

“I mean, obviously, we’re playing a lot of the Fear Inoculum stuff now,” he added, referencing the band’s 2019 album. “Whatever the current record is, is gonna take precedence. But when it comes to the older songs, it’s kind of what Maynard’s voice can handle. He’s no spring chicken either. It’s a lot harder when your instrument is your body.”

“I feel like I can still play pretty much anything I always played. Maybe not with quite the vim and vigor,” Carey said with a laugh. “But I can play anything, and I’m not suffering that much. But doing it three nights in a row is another story for Maynard.”