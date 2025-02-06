Tool’s Danny Carey Invented a Drum Bike

If you thought you’d never be able to exercise while practicing your drumming skills, think again. Tool drummer Danny Carey recently revealed that he invented a new way to get in his cardio and hit the skins at the same time.

On YouTube, Carey showed off his invention, a stationary exercise bike, to which he attached a practice drum pad. The Grammy-winning metal musician smiles wide as he peddles his bike and taps on the drum pad. Check it out below.

Carey is right to stay up on his practicing, as Tool is currently gearing up to host the first annual Tool In The Sand festival, an “all-inclusive” music fest experience being held across three days in March, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Alongside Tool, NME reports that bands like Mastodon, Primus, Coheed And Cambria, Eagles Of Death Metal, CKY, and King’s X will perform, with each band playing two sets.

Danny Carey Can Still Kick Out the Jams

At 63 years old, Danny Carey is wise to keep up with his health. But while the Tool drummer says the band’s age does somewhat affect their playing, the prog metal legends don’t let it slow them down too much.

“We pretty much let Maynard decide the setlist,” Carey told Rick Beato in a 2024 interview. “I mean, obviously, we’re playing a lot of the ‘Fear Inoculum’ stuff now. Whatever the current record is, is gonna take precedence. But when it comes to the older songs, it’s kind of what Maynard’s voice can handle. He’s no spring chicken either. It’s a lot harder when your instrument is your body.”

“I feel like I can still play pretty much anything I always played. Maybe not with quite the vim and vigor,” Carey said with a laugh. “But I can play anything and I’m not suffering that much. But doing it three nights in a row is another story for Maynard.”