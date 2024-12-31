The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2025 Isn’t Fitness for Once

It’s resolutions season and, unlike years past, health and fitness may not be atop everyone’s list heading into 2025.

A study shared by the CFP Board in the Debt and New Year’s Resolutions Report discovered that personal finance and ridding oneself of debt took the top spot for resolutions this year.

The survey gathered feedback from 806 Americans and discovered that 45 percent aim to achieve their financial goals, with another 32 percent hoping to cut down on their debt. Those two, which came in first and third, are in the finance department and sandwich the 37 percent of respondents who listed exercising more.

The study also documented a few other specifics with 2025 resolutions, including a tidbit about half of respondents being concerned that their debt impacts their well-being and life plans.

This adds up. I mean, have you seen the cost of a house nowadays? Mix in some college debt and suddenly many of our life plans become extremely difficult to achieve. It’s a burden that countless people, myself included, deal with on a daily basis and one that can snowball if not monitored closely.

As a result, one in four Americans who responded to the poll are turning to financial advisors to help navigate this endeavor. It’s no wonder that this career path is rapidly growing and expected to continue expanding over the foreseeable future.

The good news is that saving money is one of the easiest and most attainable resolutions to have. BetMGM used statistics from various sources like CNBC and Pew Research to determine this. By comparison, losing weight and quitting smoking are the most difficult among the popular resolutions.

As with any resolution, it’s best not to stress too much about achieving our 2025 goals. After all, we do get a full 12 months to hit them. It’s easy to forget that and give up by February. I know I’ll be among those attempting to speed up my college debt-clearing process, so I’ll be reminding myself this is a marathon, not a sprint along with you.

Let’s be hopeful!