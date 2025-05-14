Jobseekers, This New Service Will Actually Apply to Jobs for You

TopResume is known for its services crafting résumés and cover letters for prospective job seekers. Those services remain part of the TopResume’s job placement packages. The star of the show, though, is a new premium offering termed GetHiredNow, which crowns a suite of new features designed for the serious job hunter.

“The job seeker will be equipped with a full team of expert strategists, writers and job search specialists who will work on their behalf to land them their next role at a rate that’s three times faster than a solo job search, with 33% more interviews and a 7% higher offer than they might have otherwise received,” says TopResume.

credit: topresume

gethirednow, a new offering

Jewel of TopResume’s crown is GetHiredNow, a tailored job placement service that “sees our experts taking over every element of a candidate’s job search from beginning to end,” says the firm.

“TopResume’s experts will plan—and execute—a full job hunting strategy, identifying new opportunities, expanding the candidate’s network, connecting with recruiters, applying to the actual jobs and prepping candidates for interviews—and they won’t stop until the candidate has a new gig.”

credit: Topresume

There are two packages available to choose from: Professional, for $1,450, and Executive, for $3,450. The Professional package includes:

Career consultation

Job search strategy

Unlimited coaching

Dedicated account manager

ATS-optimized resume creation

Resume and cover letter tailoring

Optimized Linkedin branding

Professional/executive bio

Interview preparation

Job application

Resume distribution

Career assessments and insights

Digital learning modules

On-demand webinars

Career advice

The Executive package includes all the above and adds:

Executive roundtable

Executive search firm distribution

Private equity outreach

Job seeking these days is a slog. While moving the job search online in recent decades has expanded the reach of both those seeking jobs and those doing the hiring, they’ve also created an information overload that overwhelms easily.

With a team of experts advising you on a way forward tailored around you and your career, TopResume’s GetHiredNow service can help you sharpen all the tools in your career tool chest. Oh, and it may just even help you save your sanity when you’re out in the wilds of job-searching land, too.