Tornado-Shaped Skyscraper Could Touch Down in Oklahoma

A giant tornado might hit Tulsa, Oklahoma, but it’s not the destructive kind. The architects at Kinslow, Keith & Todd want to build a skyscraper shaped like a cyclone, featuring terraces, an observation deck, and a weather museum.

Starting out wide on top, each story is stacked in an upside-down pyramid shape, the reverse of the new skyscraper in the works in Cairo. Although “It’s just a conceptual drawing of what could potentially take place and happen downtown,” according to architect Andrew Kinslow, the building is a vivid imagining for a midwestern state that gets an average of 50 cyclones per year. The firm hasn’t lined up any clients for the Tulsa Tornado Tower yet, but Fox 23 Tulsa reports that the concept is getting a whirlwind of social media buzz, with investors reaching out directly to the firm.

