Toro Y Moi’s Visual Album ‘Boo Boo’ Is Literally Poetry in Motion

Toro Y Moi’s fifth album Boo Boo gets an official release tomorrow, but because it’s 2017, there’s a visual album component that is streaming ahead of time. Thank you, Beyoncé. The 49-minute film features all of the album’s tracks, and features the newly-christened Chaz Bear being chauffeured around California’s Bay Area.

As for the music itself, the Frank Ocean influence that Toro Y Moi cited upon the release of the album’s first single “Girl Like You” is very much present, and there’s also a strong 80’s pop feel, with synths and electronic drums abounding. In short, this is absolutely a record you can make out to, and for that it should be commended.

Watch below and get serene, man.

