Toronto Cop Suspended for Alleged Extortion Arrested for Drunk Street Racing

An already suspended Toronto cop faces a number of new charges after the Ontario Provincial Police allege he was drunkenly racing down a highway this week in the middle of the day.

OPP say they arrested Lionel Sean Peters, 42, at 1:30 p.m. on June 9 after catching him doing 179 km/h (111 mp/h) on a highway near Burlington, Ontario. The Toronto police officer allegedly blew over four times the legal limit.

The OPP suspended Peters’ license for 90 days, impounded his car, and charged him with impaired driving, and stunting (street racing).

This isn’t the cop’s first time dealing with the cops.



Toronto Police suspended Peters, with pay, from the force last may after he was charged with extortion, threatening bodily harm, and breach of trust. He also received an additional charge for not storing his service weapon properly.

The CBC has reported Peters allegedly went to a home while off-duty, but still in full uniform, with his sidearm and threatened the occupants. The threats were allegedly over unpaid debts. Peters reportedly was doing the work for a third party.

Peters has been a cop for over 20 years, including 17 years with TPS. According to Ontario’s Sunshine list, a police officer named Lionel Peters received a salary of $140,000 in 2019 and about $170,000 in 2018.

He continues to collect a TPS paycheck like a good suspended cop.

