Toronto Cops Allegedly Ate Weed Edibles and Got So High They Had to Call for Backup

Toronto police have taken a notoriously tough stance on weed dispensaries, but according to multiple media reports, two officers got high on the job Sunday and had to call for help after seizing and eating edibles in a raid.

NEWSTALK 1010 is reporting that two officers from 13 Division raided a dispensary Saturday night and then early Sunday morning, ate some of the raided edibles while still on the job. When they didn’t get high fast enough, the cops allegedly made the rookie mistake of consuming more edibles, according to NEWSTALK 1010’s police source. The weed eventually did kick in at which point the officers were allegedly so high they had to call their colleagues for help.

CBC has identified the officers as Const. Vittorio Dominelli and his partner.

Toronto Police Service has not yet responded to VICE’s request for comment. Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association, which represents officers, confirmed that two cops from 13 Division are being investigated by the professional standards unit but said he could not confirm the specifics of the investigation. In the meantime, CBC reports the cops have been suspended.

According to NEWSTALK 1010, the stoned officers got freaked out when they began to hallucinate and called fellow cops and an ambulance from a police car. But when backup arrived, one of them allegedly ran off in a panic and a cop following on foot slipped and injured his head on ice.

CBC Toronto said the alleged edible-thieves were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

McCormack could not say whether or not the officers will be subject to a criminal investigation, but the idea that cops can’t handle their drugs doesn’t seem surprising.

