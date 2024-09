What else can you say about Giovinco’s banner year in MLS? This dude has been running rampant all over the American soccer league, with 17 goals in 25 games. Unreal. Now he’s deciding to embarrass people in ways that don’t even need to make the stat-line. The last time we saw an MLS player drop a Rubiks Cube nutmeg like this, it wasn’t in an MLS game.

Just give Giovinco some time, and I’m sure he’ll find a way to embarrass Dempsey too.