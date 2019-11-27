Police Have Arrested Toronto’s Alleged Serial Shitter

Toronto police have arrested the man they believe is behind a series of feces-throwing attacks.

Police have charged Samuel Opoku, 23, of Toronto, with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interefere with property.

Opoku will appear in court Wednesday.

He is accused of dumping buckets of “liquefied fecal matter” on five unsuspecting people.

The first incident took place Nov. 22, when Opoku allegedly entered the University of Toronto’s John P. Robarts Research Library and poured a bucket of crap on a man and a woman.

An eyewitness told CityNews a “concentrated feces-like smell” overpowered the room.

On Nov 22, Opoku allegedly carried out a similar malodorous assault, dumping feces on a woman and man at York University’s Scott Library. Security photos from York show Opoku smiling as he carries what appears to be a bucket.

On Monday night, Opoku allegedly hurled liquefied feces on a woman outside of U of T’s St. George campus.

Toronto police spokesman Victor Kwong previously told VICE that the victims were “disgusted.” He said forensics teams are analysing the contents of one of the buckets to determine if it does contain feces.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the arrest brought relief for the whole city.

“Great work by @TorontoPolice arresting an individual in the “feces attacks” investigation,” Tory tweeted. “He can’t face justice or be given help until apprehended and it seems our police have that in hand. I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city.”

