Toronto ‘Incel’ Mass Killing Trial Begins, As Suspect Argues He’s Not Criminally Responsible For Killing 10 People

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

This story has been updated here.

Videos by VICE

The high-profile trial of Toronto’s worst alleged mass murderer started Tuesday, with self-described “incel” Alek Minassian pleading not guility to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, arguing he is not criminally responsible for the killings.

Minassian, 28, rented a van and drove it into crowds on Yonge Street, one of Toronto’s major thoroughfares, on April 23, 2018. While he doesn’t contest that he carried out the rampage, his defence will hinge on whether or not his mental state at the time leaves him criminally liable.

Minassian has admitted that he subscribes to the incel (involuntary celibates) ideology, a misogynist online subculture primarily for men who are resentful that women won’t have sex with them.

Minassian’s trial is taking place via Zoom due to COVID-19.

It took a full 10 minutes for the charges to be read in court Tuesday, including the names of the 10 people killed and the 16 people injured in the rampage.

The Crown started the trial by reading part of an agreed statement of facts. The details released so far include graphic depictions of how Minassian drove into people at high speed, killing them or leaving them with catastrophic injuries.

Eight of the 10 people who died were women.

Minassian, who lived with his family in the suburb of Richmond Hill, reserved the van he used to carry out the attacks on April 4, 2018, nearly three weeks before the rampage.

On the day of the killings, he got a ride to a Chapters bookstore from his dad around 1 p.m. and then walked to the rental company to pick up the 10-foot van, though he said he thought he would be getting a truck.

After leaving the store, Minassian made his way to Yonge Street, driving south before stopping at a red light at Finch Avenue West. He saw a group of people on the west sidewalk of Yonge and “determined that he was going to begin his ‘mission,’” according to the agreed statement of facts.

He then posted on Facebook, “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please. C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!” (Rodger killed six people in Isla Vista, California in 2014, and was later hailed as an incel hero.)

After posting to Facebook, Minassian drove into the group of pedestrians on Yonge, striking seven people.

Two women, Ji Hun Kim and So He Chung, both 22, died on scene of “blunt impact chest trauma.”

“Minassian accelerated over top of the victims, never slowing,” said Crown attorney Joe Callaghan. “He drove in one swift move and did not brake when he hit the pedestrians.”

Other victims suffered injuries that included a broken jaw, fractured ribs, brain bleeding, and a dislocated shoulder.

Minassian then drove further south on the west sidewalk of Yonge Street at speeds of 39-47 kilometres per hour, as people screamed and ran. He leaned forward with both hands on the wheel as he drove towards people.

Approaching Tolman Street, he hit Geraldine Brady, 83, killing her. He then ran down Chul Min Kang, 45, from behind. Kang was dragged under the van and died.

He struck another victim, Robert Anderson, 59, who flew into the air and landed on his head, suffering from a bleeding skull; parts of the van fell off during that collision.

Minassian also killed Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, a 94-year-old woman who was walking along Yonge using a walker.

As the rampage continued, cars were honking to warn pedestrians to get out of Minassian’s way.

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.