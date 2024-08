Canada is a hockey country, but Toronto is quickly becoming a basketball town. The success of the Raptors, along with an immigrant population and one of the best prep teams in the world, has turned the 6ix into a basketball factory. In this episode of THE WAY WE BALL, we trace the journey of a few local products including Jamal Murray’s path from Kitchener, Ontario to the NBA, and the young career of Elijah Fisher, the best middle school basketball player in the world.